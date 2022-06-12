The 29-year-old last played PSL football in 2019 and is still keen on a return to the local league

Former Cape Town City attacking midfielder Ayanda Patosi has reacted to rumours linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Patosi says he has received offers from Iranian clubs and another “country” but is open to a Premier Soccer League return to join Chiefs.

His contract with Foolad FC expires at the end of June and he will be a free agent then as he says Chiefs have not yet approached him.

“I don’t really know what’s going to happen, and I haven’t made my decision. It’s true that I have offers from other clubs as well and I have to be careful and sure in making my decision,” Patosi told Soccer Laduma.

“I have offers from other clubs in Iran, and there’s another offer from a club elsewhere, but I don’t want to mention the club or country now.

“In terms of coming back to South Africa, I am open to anything, and I can’t rule out anything. You can never really know, and I can’t say I won’t be coming back to South Africa next season.

“I do see articles online linking me with a return to South Africa, and that Chiefs and other clubs are interested in me, but I have not spoken to anyone about joining any of the clubs.”

At 29, Patosi is not in the age range preferred by new Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, but with no transfer fees involved after his Foolad contract runs out, that might convince Amakhosi to make a move for the player.

Boasting of experience playing top-flight league football in Belgium for six seasons as well as a stint in the United Arab Emirates and now Iran, he might be what Zwane needs to blend with lesser experienced players in his team.

Signing for Chiefs would see Patosi joining Keagan Dolly and Kgaogelo Sekgota as players who have previously plied their trade in Europe.

Patosi last played in the PSL for Cape Town City in 2019 and they remain the only domestic club he has turned out for.