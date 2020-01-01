Patosi: Former Bafana Bafana midfielder makes shocking Orlando Pirates admission

The former Lokeren winger wants to return to South Africa in future and he's revealed the clubs he would prefer playing for when he comes home

Former Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Ayanda Patosi has the desire to one day play for one of 's Big Three clubs.

The 27-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Iranian club Foolad from , and he revealed the two teams are currently negotiating a permanent move for him.

He hopes for the deal to go through, suggesting he is still happy at Foolad.

His contract with Foolad expired at the end of June but the club extended it for the remaining matches of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic which forced the majority of football leagues across the globe to be suspended.

"At the moment I am still with Cape Town City. I am here on loan but we are in negotiations to make it a permanent deal," said Patosi in an online press conference with the South African Football Journalists Association.

"Hopefully, that can go through."

Patosi's future plans, however, are in the with , or top of his priority.

The Cape Town-born player admitted he would prefer a move to the Buccaneers because they are a club grew up supporting.

This despite giving the Sea Robbers a torrid time while on the books of Cape Town City prior to his departure to .

Patosi faced Pirates on four separate occasions during his time with the Citizens and scored four goals - including a brace in that memorable 2-2 draw at Orlando Stadium in the 2018/19 season.

"I would really love to play for the top three in South Africa," added Patosi.

"But mostly for Pirates because I grew up supporting Pirates. So, hopefully, something can come up when I want to come back home."

Patosi was on the losing side on Monday night as Foolad let a two-goal lead slip to eventually go down 3-2 to FC Nassaji, who scored twice deep into stoppage time.

The former Lokeren winger has featured nine times for Foolad so far this season and found the back of the net just once while recording a single assist for his efforts.