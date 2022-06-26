Patosi: Cape Town City dismiss rumours of signing reported Kaizer Chiefs transfer target

The 29-year-old midfielder has previously stated his door is still open for Amakhosi if they wish to negotiate with him

Cape Town City have clarified their stance on Ayanda Patosi who has been training with them.

After being spotted at Cape Town City’s pre-season camp, there have been rumours that the player has signed for his former club, the Citizens.

But City’s media officer Julian Bailey has come out to debunk reports that Patosi has signed a contract with them in what leaves the door open for a possible move to Kaizer Chiefs, who are said to be interested in the player.

“No, nothing is happening at the moment hey, every off-season in Iran he comes to Cape Town and has some training sessions with us when he's off, that's the same as every other year that he's been there,” Bailey told KickOff.

“He is still with the club in Iran, that's the latest as far as I know. The last few years, he's been joining us for pre-season because they start a lot later than us. I'm sure the chairman is beefing up, but with Patosi at the moment, it's the same as every year, training with us.”

City are preparing to campaign in the Caf Champions League next season after finishing last term as Premier Soccer League runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Participating in Africa would influence the type of signings they make and Patosi’s experience would fit them.

But with the player having not signed for City, he recently said he is open to joining Chiefs although he has not entered into any discussion with the Soweto giants.

“I have offers from other clubs in Iran, and there’s another offer from a club elsewhere, but I don’t want to mention the club or country now,” said Patosi.

“In terms of coming back to South Africa, I am open to anything, and I can’t rule out anything. You can never really know, and I can’t say I won’t be coming back to South Africa next season.

“I do see articles online linking me with a return to South Africa, and that Chiefs and other clubs are interested in me, but I have not spoken to anyone about joining any of the clubs.”

Patosi’s current contract with Iranian side Foolad FC expires at the end of June and he will be a free agent then.