Patosi: Bafana Bafana and Cape Town City playmaker eyeing permanent deal at Foolad FC

The gifted attacker is not interested in returning to the PSL where he made 32 appearances and scored eight goals for the Citizens

international Ayanda Patosi is hoping to secure a permanent deal at Foolad Khuzestan FC.

The attacking midfielder is currently with the Iranian club on loan from and he has been enjoying his football in the Asian country.

Patosi has made four appearances in the Persian Gulf Pro League this season and hit the back of the net twice.

“I’m enjoying my football [in ], I’m telling you. Now I’m in the team and I’ve been doing good with this team. I’m happy, also," Patosi told Far Post.

More teams

The Persian Gulf Pro League has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic with Foolad placed sixth on the standings.

Patosi, who is currently back in Cape Town, joined the two-time Iranian champions on a six-month loan deal in January and he is keen to stay in the second-largest country in the Middle East.

“Hopefully, they [Foolad] will come up with an offer to buy me out from Cape Town City," he added.

"But we will see after the [national] lockdown… I want to stay outside. I love South African football, but I’d rather play outside for now.”

Patosi is in his third successive loan spell away from City having spent some time with Iranian club Esteghlal FC and United Arab Emirates outfit Baniyas SC.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old player has earned 12 international caps for Bafana Bafana, scoring three times.