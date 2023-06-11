Paseka Mako is of the opinion Orlando Pirates will win their second Caf Champions League title ahead of rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates return to Caf Champions League next season

Mako shows extreme confidence in Jose Riveiro

Race for second star is on between Pirates and Downs

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates finished second in the Premier Soccer League and that means the Buccaneers will take part in the Caf Champions League together with champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates and Bafana Ba Style are the only two Southern Africa sides who have won the so-called African holy grail, each claiming it once. Downs won theirs in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane while Pirates claimed the coveted crown some 21 years earlier.

Winning the Champions League gives a team a chance to engrave a star above their crest to remember their achievement. The other big team in the country, Kaizer Chiefs, had their chance to add a star to their jersey in 2021 but they fell short against Mosimane's Al Ahly in the final.

Pirates' Mako says Jose Riveiro will guide the Sea Robbers to the final next season and go on to win it.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It doesn’t make us ready. We are ready for the Champions League and then I feel like we will make it and we’ll go through to the final," Mako was quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

"Because of my team, my players and because we are performing well now and we are gelling well. Even if someone is not playing, someone who shares the position with you, he’ll encourage you to play well and to perform. This is the kind of positive spirit and unity the team needs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have been the most consistent Mzansi side in the Champions League in the past few seasons, with the Buccaneers set to make their first appearances since 2018.

However, it has been an uphill battle for Rhulani Mokwena's outfit, who are desperate to win it again. Downs bombed out of this season's edition at the hands of defending champions Wydad Casablanca in the semi-final.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sekhukhune United will join the Happy People and Masandawana as far as next season's Caf representation is concerned.

Brandon Truter's outfit finished as Nedbank Cup runners-up behind champions Pirates and will play in the second-tier African club competition - the Caf Confederation Cup.