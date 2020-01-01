Partey should snub Arsenal and Manchester United - ex-Aston Villa striker Lamptey

The ex-Anderlecht forward has a word for his countryman who could be on his way out of Atletico Madrid in the summer

Former attacker Nii Odartey Lamptey has advised compatriot and ace Thomas Partey against making a move to .

The 26-year-old is subject of intense transfer speculation, having been linked to Premier League giants , and .

Italian sides and Milan are also reportedly after his signature.

“There are numerous offers coming for Thomas Teye Partey but his career will take a nosedive if he doesn’t choose his next move well,” Lamptey, who joined Villa on loan from Belgian fold in the 1994-95 season and made only six Premier League appearances, told Ocean 1 TV.

"The country and league he will pick will determine his future,

“I will advise him to stay in rather than going to England or [although there are offers from Manchester United and Arsenal according to reports].

“Per style of play, he can move within Spain and join another top club rather than focusing on the financial gains to move out of the country because that can be suicidal.

“Sometimes, decision making can destroy your career. My move to England was a wrong one for me.

"Aston Villa was a wrong move because their style of play was not going to suit me. If I had gone to or Spain at that time, it would have helped my career more than going to England."

Partey joined Atletico from in 2011.

After time in the Rojiblancos' youth set-up, he spent time on loan at Real Mallorca and Almeria before making his senior breakthrough at his parent club in 2015-2016.

This season, the Ghana international has made 24 league appearances, starting 21 of the matches and scoring twice.