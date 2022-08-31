'Partey becoming a waste of investment for Arsenal' - Furious fans after Ghana star suffers injury setback

The 29-year-old Black Star has returned to the treatment table after playing the opening three matches in the top-flight

Arsenal supporters have been left gutted after midfielder Thomas Partey was ruled out of their Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The Ghana international is said to have injured his thigh in training and missed the team's 2-1 comeback victory against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium last Saturday.

On Tuesday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the former Atletico Madrid player will be subjected to another scan to know the extent of his injury and thus ruled him out of the visit of Aston Villa.

"We still have to make another scan, especially on Thomas [Partey], to see the length but I do not think they will be available," Arteta said adding: "It is a similar area [to the one that kept Partey out last season], but hopefully not as bad."

Last season, the 29-year-old struggled with injuries and missed Arsenal's run at the climax, after injuring the same thigh in a 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Before the Fulham game, Partey had featured in Arsenal's opening three fixtures - the 2-0 win against Palace, 4-2 win against Leicester City and 3-0 victory against Bournemouth.

His latest setback has left the Gunners faithful upset, while others have called on Arteta and the club's top brass to secure a perfect replacement for the player before the transfer window shuts down.

"Thomas Partey is gradually becoming a waste of investment for Arsenal," @Tee_Classiquem1 said on Twitter adding: "We can't spend such a huge amount of money on you yet we ain't even guaranteed of seeing you play five straight matches without getting injured.

"He is the reason we didn't make it to Champions League last season and here we are again."

@iam_philopearl opined Arsenal must get a replacement for the Black Star: "We need a replacement for Partey. I’m tired at this point, completely fed up of that Nigga."

"I am now getting used to the fact Thomas Partey AKA the Octopus can't play four games in a row," explained @SalibaEra_ while @ConMarbleHalls opined: "As much as I love Partey as a footballer, we really have to move on. He has ever played 10 games consecutively."

@SandyAmofah predicted Arsenal will start losing games in the top-flight following the injury to Partey.

"Thomas Partey is injured again," she said adding: "Arsenal are gonna start loosing games in the Premier League again. Oh gosh."

@GeneralWaitish jokes that Partey faked his age owing to the numerous injuries by stating: "I swear Thomas Partey is like 36-38 years old. Those injuries bruuuuh. He must have faked his age."

@GreevilleE suggested Arsenal should go for the services of Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as a cover for Partey before the end of the transfer window.

"Wilfred [Ndidi] would be a very good backup for Thomas Partey at a good price Arsenal should explore that option," he said in reference to the Leicester City player.

Meanwhile, @OlisaOsega called on Arsenal and Arteta to start planning without Partey for the next summer.

"I think from next summer, Arsenal should start planning life without Thomas Partey," he said adding: "There’s no point having a great player who misses most of the season.

"Availability is the most important thing you need from any player. We can’t keep falling short because of his absence."

His sentiments were echoed by @Hojay_Sax, who wrote: "We need to replace Thomas Partey and sell him I'm just tired, finally I agree with you all he is injury prone."

@patrickodinkalu posed a question: "When will Thomas Partey ever play 15 straight matches without injury?," adding: "I just hope we didn't sign another Abou Diaby in Partey."

According to @OsmanSalimWa, the Black Star is Arsenal's biggest problem and should not be handed a contract renewal: "Thomas Partey is one of Arsenal's biggest problems," he said.

"We must sign his replacement and should never renew his contract."

"Thomas Partey has to go next season man," @JokDut25 wrapped up the debate while insisting: "Arsenal need a consistent number six."

Although Arteta did not reveal the period Partey will be out, he is likely to miss Arsenal's visit to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday.