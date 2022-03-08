Partey beats Saka and Odegaard to Arsenal’s Player of the Month award

Thomas Partey has been announced as the winner of the Arsenal Player of the Month award for February.

Although he did not find the net, the midfielder delivered notable performances for the Emirates Stadium giants who were unbeaten in all three matches played during that period.

To clinch the individual accolade, the former Atletico Madrid star saw off competition from Martin Odegaard and England international of Nigerian descent Bukayo Saka.

“Congratulations to Thomas Partey, who has been named as the Arsenal.com Player of the Month for the very first time,” a statement from the Premier League outfit read.

“Our Ghanaian midfielder was in outstanding form throughout February, as we won all three of our Premier League matches.

“Thomas started the month with a typically combative performance in our midfield as we won 1-0 at Wolves, and helped shore things up as we were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining.

“He then was impressive in our victory against Brentford, dominating the middle of the park as we claimed another hard-fought three points.

“The 28-year-old helped us round off the month in style with an energetic, driving display in midfield as we came from a goal down to beat Wolves late on at Emirates Stadium.”

Partey joined the Londoners in 2020 after Arsenal were able to complete a £45 million (€50m/$58m), four-year deal with the option of an additional season.

You voted @Thomaspartey22 your February Player of the Month...



Now it's time to hear from the man himself!

“Hi everyone, thanks for your votes for the player of the month; I really appreciate it a lot and I will keep on doing my best. Thank you!” the 28-year-old said in his acceptance speech.

Recently, manager Mikel Arteta lauded Partey for his improved performances for the club.

Towards the end of 2021, the African admitted that he was losing focus in games and he rated his career at the Emirates Stadium with a score of 4 out of 10 - and that prompted the Spaniard to praise his honest assessment while acknowledging his progress as well.

“I think when you are honest with yourself it’s a great starting point and when you assess yourself in the way that Thomas did publicly, it’s a really rare thing to do,” Arteta told the media.

“He did it because he believed that was the case, that he wants to give much more to the team and to the club and probably that something has clicked again, probably the fact that he’s been injury-free, it’s a massive thing in there, but as well he’s probably more fit because he’s doing things better."

Buoyed by this individual award, Partey would be aiming to lead Arsenal to victory when they face Leicester City on Sunday.