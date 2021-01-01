Parker’s first Kaizer Chiefs goal in nearly two years: Will he stay at the club?

The goal was enough for Amakhosi to win the game and they are equal on eight points with Horoya and two behind Saturday's Moroccan opponents

Bernard Parker underlined his recent good form with an outstanding goal in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in a Group C Caf Champions League encounter at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Parker’s goal came three minutes after the interval in Soweto and was a clever first-time diving header, following an unconvincing clearance from the visitors as they tried to deal with Happy Mashiane’s cross.

It ended a run of 61-matches without a goal for the former Bafana Bafana marksman and is certainly a monkey off his back for the man who wore the skipper's armband on Saturday.

It was all the way back in 2019 that his last goal came, when he scored in a 4-2 Nedbank Cup win over Chippa United on 20 April of that year.

That means the effort against Wydad came just a couple of weeks short of two calendar years.

It's a remarkable stat for a player with an excellent record at international level – the one-time Benoni Premier United marksman has 23 goals in 72 appearances for Bafana – he's the joint third-highest scorer for his country.

It will remain to be seen how valuable Parker’s goal is in terms of Amakhosi’s hopes of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

At the very least it should bring confidence and add some morale to a Chiefs camp which has been down on their luck this season.

And from a personal point of view, the goal could be just what Parker needed to ensure a strong finish to the season as he looks to see if he’s able to get a contract extension beyond his current deal which expires on June 30 this year.

Article continues below

His ability to drop deeper into midfield and to affect play from there always has the potential to change a tight game, and the 35-year-old earned praise for that after the Soweto derby win over Orlando Pirates two weeks back.

"Outstanding in midfield. I've been playing him in midfield for the last couple of games and he's been excellent for us," Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt said after the Bucs victory.

"He was excellent in Angola [against Petro de Luanda, a 0-0 draw] - unbelievable in the previous game as well, so he's been very good in midfield and he gave us a real honest performance."