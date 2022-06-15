Parker was 'targeted' by Kaizer Chiefs fans, ex-Amakhosi star deleted social media accounts

Die Hond feels that he was picked on the most during his time with the Glamour Boys as he reflected in his time with the club

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Bernard Parker has broken his silence regarding the abuse he endured on social media from the club's fans.



The experienced playmaker-come-forward ended his 11-year spell with the Soweto giants almost two weeks ago as the club decided against extending his contract which will expire at the end of this month.



Parker was among the most heavily criticised Amakhosi players in the last few seasons on Twitter and his agent Mike Maakab would step in and defend the 36-year-old player.



Nicknamed Die Hond, Parker has now opened up about the abuse he suffered on social media which led to him deleting his applications.



“During the tough times, we went doing so well. I was the one who has been picked on the most," Parker told Gagasi FM according to iDiski Times.



"I was the targeted one I would say who’s picked on the most, and the comments I see people would send me the comments and it ended up to a stage where I had to delete my social media apps and I deleted them all."



The former Bafana Bafana international, who remains clubless after leaving Chiefs, thanked Maakab for defending him and described him as a father figure.



“Also I reached a stage where I don’t want to read South African websites as well so that I can keep my focus and affect what I can affect, control what I can control," the former Bafana Bafana star continued.



"And cut out all the external factors so I cannot be controlled by external factors thanks to my family, my close friends and as well as Makaab as well as my family who’s always defending me.



"I hear that he’s always defending me and people would share that with me I thank him for that for always standing up for me, the father figure that he has on me."