'I have strong belief' - Parker reveals Kaizer Chiefs' plot to catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Bernard Parker strongly believes that they can catch high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for this season's Premier Soccer League title.

Masandawana are sitting pretty at the top of the PSL standings - five points clear of second-placed Stellenbosch FC and 10 points ahead of eighth-placed Chiefs, with Sundowns also having a game a hand.

Parker gave an example of the 2019/20 season when Chiefs were placed at the top of the league log - 11 points clear of Sundowns at one point, but Masandawana pipped Amakhosi to the PSL championship on the last day of the season.

“There are still 20 more games to play. I remember in one season Sundowns were once 11 points behind us with 12 games to go but they caught us and they won the league,’’ Parker told Sowetan.

“So anything is possible. The way the guys, my teammates, are responding to the coach’s tactics, I believe we’re growing stronger.

"I have a strong belief that come end of the season, anything can happen. We can turn things around. We are capable of making it happen and we’ll fight for it [the title] until the very end.’’

Parker has been one of Amakhosi's regulars under coach Stuart Baxter this season having scored three goals in 11 matches across all competitions and the 35-year-old feels that he still has a few more years in his legs.

“There’s not a lot of 35-year-olds who’re in good shape like me. I feel like I can still go for a few more years," he continued.

Article continues below

"But it will depend on where I will be in future, but I still have a lot of mileage in my legs. I still have a lot to offer on the field of play. Before Chiefs no longer need my service in future.

"I’d love to leave the club with a cup, that’s my personal goal after we’ve suffered such a long trophy drought [having never won an official cup since the 2014/15 season’s league title].”

Chiefs will be away to Maritzburg United in a PSL encounter at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.