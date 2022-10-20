Parker reveals emotion before TS Galaxy goal against Kaizer Chiefs: ‘I sat on bench with fire in my tummy’

Bernard Parker reveals he sat with fire in his tummy before coming on to score against Kaizer Chiefs for his first TS Galaxy goal.

Parker netted the first goal for Galaxy in the 2-2 draw

Coach Sead Ramovic deployed him as a ‘secret weapon’

Reveals emotion before coming on to score

WHAT HAPPENED? Although Parker started from the bench, he came on a minute past the half-hour mark when he replaced Lefa Hlongwane at FNB Stadium.

Two minutes later, he scored the equaliser for Galaxy, who had gone down to Ashley du Preez’s seventh-minute opener for Amakhosi.

Parker wished he had started the match, but Ramovic benched him with the promise that he was his secret weapon against the Soweto giants.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID? "I wanted to start the match, I worked hard during the build-up to the match," Parker told SuperSport TV.

"I wanted to start the match, but the coach said to me, he’s got a different plan. He wanted me to be a secret weapon. So, I understood and sat on the bench with fire in my tummy, and coming on, I’m glad I made an impact with an equaliser.

"As professional, as Bernard Parker, what I’ve done here at FNB Stadium, all memories came in [when I scored] and it was just a joy. I enjoyed my game and I think I played my part for the team.

"I was looking for that goal, because I look sharp, I feel sharp, I feel good.

"It was just for me to get a goal to let everything flow. I know the team expects a lot of me. They’ve got a lot of expectations for me to live up to.

"From here onwards, with this goal, I hope everything will flow. I hope that with my contribution and the value that I add, I hope to uplift the team and inspire the youngsters as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Parker joined Galaxy after he was released by Chiefs before the season began.

The 36-year-old forward spent 11 seasons with the Glamour Boys and scored 62 league goals to become the club’s top scorer in PSL history.

After he netted his first Galaxy goal, he did not celebrate in front of the home fans.

WHAT NEXT FOR PARKER: Should he be involved, Parker will be in the hunt for goals again when Galaxy play Sekhukhune United on October 30.