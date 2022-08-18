Parker refutes claims Kaizer Chiefs offered him an off-the-pitch deal after contract expired

The 36-year-old versatile attacker insists he was left with no option but to leave Amakhosi after serving them for 11 years

TS Galaxy midfielder Bernard Parker has revealed his former team Kaizer Chiefs did not offer him any off-the-pitch post after his contract with the club expired.

The attacker spent 11 years with Amakhosi after joining from FC Twente in 2011. Coach Arthur Zwane opted against extending the 36-year-old's deal leaving him with no option but to exit Naturena.

Rumours had it that the player had been given a role in the team.

"I don’t know who came up with that talk, I really don’t know because I wasn’t told about that. I did ask what’s happening and the way forward," the former South Africa international said as quoted by Sowetan Live.

"I wasn’t told anything and things just went quiet, hence I decided to sit down with my family to look at the best way forward."

Parker trained with SuperSport United for a couple of days; and he has now explained how it all happened.

"I was training alone for quite some time and I was hoping for something," the versatile attacker continued.

"Coach Gavin [Hunt] knows me well from our time at Chiefs and he said to me, ‘No, man, rather you train with the team [SuperSport] because we‘ve got a young and exciting team here and come and inspire the boys.

"I didn’t even ask anything else, I just said, ‘What time should I come to training tomorrow?’ I came in and trained and they were very impressed. The technical staff believed I could add value and they took it up higher."

The midfielder has now explained how he joined his current team, "the league started and things went on and on and I decided to go with the option to come to 'the Rockets' because me and the chairman [Tim Sukazi] have got a bit of a relationship since [Dutch club] FC Twente.

"He [then-agent Sukazi] came to visit me at Twente when he brought 'Tower' [defender Eric Mathoho] on trial in 2009. From there we had a good relationship.

"He called me and said he wanted me to be part of the family. I accepted it, I took on his blessing."

Galaxy have started the season on a high, collecting seven points from their opening three PSL matches.