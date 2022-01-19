Parker: Maakab comments on Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain's future amid expiring contract

Kaizer Chiefs are yet to open contract renewal talks with their vice-captain Bernard Parker according to his agent, Mike Makaab.



The veteran forward has entered the final six months of the one-year contract which he signed prior to the start of the current season as he extended his stay at the club.



Parker, who turns 36 in March this year, is one of Amakhosi's key players under coach Stuart Baxter this term having made 15 appearances across all competitions for the Glamour Boys -including 14 starts.



Makaab explained that his client is ready for life after he ends his professional career which started at Thanda Royal Zulu in 2004.



"We are not talking to Chiefs about Bernard's contract which is ending at the end of the season. He is no longer a young player," Makaab told Isolezwe.



"Other than that he is a good man, well educated. He understands that there is life after football. Bernard wishes to work for Chiefs in any capacity.



"But we will wait and see what happens in the next few months."



Parker, who joined Chiefs from Dutch side FC Twente in July 2011, has achieved legendary status at the Naturena-based side.



The former Bafana Bafana international is Amakhosi's all-time leading goalscorer in the PSL era with 62 goals for the Soweto giants and he has also won two PSL titles, Nedbank Cup and MTN8 title with the team.



"I don't want to compare Bernard with anyone else. Bernard lives differently. He knows there will come a time in his life when he will no longer be able to play football," Makaab concluded.



The man nicknamed Die Hond has scored four times this season including one against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-final match in August last year.