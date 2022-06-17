The experienced and long-serving attacking midfielder-cum-forward was released at the end of last season

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso has claimed letting Bernard Parker go is a big loss for the Premier Soccer League side.

Cardoso and Parker were among 10 players that were released by the Soweto giants in a bid to restructure the playing unit ahead of the upcoming campaign, but the defender says he did not expect to see the experienced forward to be shown the exit door at Naturena.

"I mean, Parker has been part of the furniture for longer than I was, and I didn’t expect him to be on the list that was let go at all," Cardoso told Soccer Laduma.

"He’s one of the main attractions at the club, and letting him go is also a very big loss for Kaizer Chiefs.

"They could have roped him in as a player and coach in the development, which would have helped the club big time with all the experience he has.

"He’s a big loss for Kaizer Chiefs family because he’s done exceptionally well there."

Parker was a long-serving member of the Chiefs fraternity, having joined them from FC Twente. In his 11-season spell, he won two PSL titles, the Nedbank Cup and MTN8, as he featured in 359 games and scored 62 goals.

The South African defender went ahead to discuss what the Glamour Boys would need going forward.

"There have been many players like me, and there will still be many players like me who will join Chiefs," the 33-year-old added.

"I think the biggest thing about me is my versatility. You know, I can play left-back, right-back, centre-back, centre-mid, holding midfield, and I just hope they can find a player that can be versatile.

"It is the same thing with Parker, who can play anywhere, and that’s another senior player."

Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, Leonardo Castro, Daniel Akpeyi, and Kearyn Baccus were the other high-profile players to leave the Soweto giants after another trophy-less 2021/22 season.