Parker: Fire in Kaizer Chiefs' eyes for do-or-die PSL matches

The Amakhosi veteran attacker has emphasised the magnitude of their remaining 'do-or-die' games

midfielder Bernard Parker has sent out a bold statement, saying they will approach with "fire in our eyes" their last two Premier Soccer League ( ) matches which he describes as "war" for the league title he claims they deserve.

Log leaders Chiefs face on Wednesday before wrapping up their campaign against FC on Saturday with the two matches being against relegation fighting sides.

It is a fierce title battle as Chiefs look to elbow defending champions who also have 53 points but are inferior on goal difference.

Parker has emphasised the need for steely attitude as they approach their last two matches.

“Our preparations have been more mental than the physical [part] itself‚” Parker told Kaizer Chiefs media.

“The preparations have been going well in terms of us recouping‚ rejuvenating, resting and also tuning the mind into a more positive approach to the next match.

"We are happy that everyone is on the same page. Everyone is looking forward to win‚ that's what is the most important thing to do and so far so good. We will see what happens on the field of play against Chippa when we give 120 percent.

“We are well aware here in camp that the expectations are high, the pressure is high and that everyone who’s got their whole heart and are true supporters who support this team want us to deliver the title.

"And that’s the goal, that's the focus for our 50-year celebration. Past players have also left a legacy for us to carry on with. As players we have come together, we have been praying, we have been connecting energetically among ourselves in terms of how we are going to approach these two matches‚ which is a war I would say, and our lives depend on it. For our family as players and technical staff and our families at home and supporters.

“It’s a do-or-die moment and it’s good to see that we have made that agreement, we have made that pledge that we are definitely going out there with fire in our eyes‚ fighting for what we deserve‚ which is the title."

Chiefs go into the Chippa match on the backdrop of an upset by who beat them 1-0 last Sunday, a result which dented their chances of restoring a three-point gap at the top.

Their title rivals Sundowns also lost on the same day but Parker insists they performed well against Wits, a match they received so much criticism for the way they played.

"Don't take away from the last performance that we had in our last game in terms of our fight that we put up," Parker said.

"It is just that luck was not there for us. So we are looking to approach the next match with the same energy that we had, with the same mentality. We will keep pushing until things happen for us."