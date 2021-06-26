Parker explains Kaizer Chiefs' ‘mental issue’ in PSL and Caf Champions League campaigns

Amakhosi's hope of reaching the final will be put to a stern test on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Bernard Parker says they are not surprised about reaching the Caf Champions League semi-finals and his coach Arthur Zwane dismisses the notion Amakhosi were previously not serious about continental football.

The Soweto giants host Wydad Casablanca in a semi-final, second leg match at FNB Stadium on Saturday leading 1-0 from the away leg.

After struggling on the domestic front, Chiefs appeared to be a different outfit in Africa and Parker credits their long Champions League campaign to being mentally motivated as he also feels they are a match to Wydad who were regarded as superior opponents.

“We are not surprised [that we got to this stage of the competition]. Reason why? We know ourselves in terms of the quality and strength that we have. The games, [local and on the continent], were different,” said Parker as per IOL.

“It was also two different leagues. So, I won’t say that it was a surprise but it was sort of a mental issue. When things don’t go well, it’s very hard to dig yourself out of the ground. When we were doing well on the continent, that was motivational.

“Wydad are a big team. But so are Chiefs. It’s just that they’ve done well in their domestic league and we’ve had a little hiccup. But we find ourselves, pound for pound, facing each other in the Champions League. They beat us once, and we’ve beaten them twice.”

“But we’ll face them again, and that’s why it’s important that we are aware of the situation. But we, as the players, need to keep our mentality and positivity in a good state.”

It is the first time ever for Chiefs to reach the Champions League semi-finals in a season they participated in the group stage for the first time after years of struggling in this competition.

Since lifting the 2001 Caf Cup Winners Cup, Chiefs found continental football tough for them, leading to questions about their efforts outside Premier Soccer League football.

But assistant coach Arthur Zwane has moved in to try and demystify the notion that they were not serious about Caf inter-club football.

“I think all the players know the importance of winning this continental title,” Zwane said.

“It’s been a while since we took part in the competition and, at some point, people started to believe we don’t want to take part in the [African] competitions. But that was not the case. When you are building, things might not go your way immediately – they might take a while.

“But at some point, even when you are still in the building process, you find yourself in the situation that we are in right now. Everyone is positive about this one. This tournament has tested our boys’ character from the beginning.

“Even at some point, we had doubts because the results were not coming. But participating and going as far as the semi-finals, that alone tells you we are a good team.

Article continues below

“Some might see differently and say that we were fortunate enough to find ourselves in the semi-finals. That might be a fluke to them, but the fact is that the boys did everything. If you’ve been to Tanzania, a lot of behind-the-scenes things tested these boys.”

On Saturday, Chiefs will be under the guidance of Zwane and assistant coach Dillon Sheppard as head coach Stuart Baxter awaits the issuing of his work permit.