Parker: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star signs for TS Galaxy

The 36-year-old has resurfaced at the Rockets a few days after being strongly linked with a move to SuperSport United

TS Galaxy have confirmed the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker on a two-year deal.

The ex-Bafana Bafana star has found a new home two months after he was released by the Soweto giants.

He surprisingly resurfaced at TS Galaxy who have shown promise this season by beating Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match on Wednesday.

“TS Galaxy Football Club has captured the signature of former Bafana Bafana international, Bernard Parker on a two-year contract. Welcome to the Rockets Bernard Parker,” announced TS Galaxy on Saturday.

Parker becomes the third high-profile signing by TS Galaxy who also brought in former Orlando Pirates midfielder Xola Mlambo from AmaZulu FC as well as ex-Sundowns star Sibusiso Vilakazi.

The TS Galaxy move comes after Parker also spent a few days training with SuperSport United and was reportedly close to sealing a deal with Matsatsantsa.

Signing for SuperSport appeared imminent after coach Gavin Hunt recently expressed admiration for the player he worked with at Chiefs.

“Bernard is training with us. Obviously, I am trying to do something there,” said Hunt as per Soccer Laduma.

“I think he is a fantastic player, but that’s something we will see. Obviously, nothing has been signed yet.

“He has shown in the last two or three days in training that he has still got it. I think in that position we need somebody, but obviously, nothing has been signed and sealed yet.”

Parker is now at the Rockets after spending 11-and-half seasons with Chiefs where he won two Premier Soccer League titles.

He also has experience from previous stints in the Eredivisie, Greece and Serbia.

Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic could hand Parker his Rockets debut when they host SuperSport on Sunday.