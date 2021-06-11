Parker: Ex-Bafana Bafana star's agent provides update on Kaizer Chiefs contract situation

The two players helped Amakhosi clinch PSL titles under Baxter, who recently returned to the Soweto giants

Kaizer Chiefs forward Bernard Parker's agent has commented on the experienced player's future at the Naturena-based giants.

The former Bafana Bafana international's current contract with the Glamor Boys is set to expire at the end of this month and he has been one of the team's key players this season.

A source has told Daily Sun that Parker and his teammate Willard Katsande have been offered a one-year deal respectively by the Soweto giants.

Katsande's current deal with Chiefs is also due to expire at the end of this month having been used as a bit-part player this term.

“The management will engage the players about their new contracts after the Caf Champions League," a source said.

"The two players still have a big role to play for the club as they will also guide youngsters on and off the pitch.”

Amakhosi are set to take on Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League two-legged semi-final tie with the first-leg game scheduled to be played on June 19 in Casablanca, while the second-leg match will be played on June 26 in Johannesburg.

When contacted for a comment by the same publication, Parker's agent, Mike Makaab explained that Chiefs' management is yet to engage him about the new deal.

“Nothing has been discussed as yet," Makaab said.

Parker is one of the longest-serving players at Chiefs having joined the Soweto giants in June 2011 from Dutch club FC Twente.

The 35-year-old has been used as a central midfielder, winger and striker this season and he has made 38 appearances across all competitions - recording one goal and one assist in the process.

While Katsande, 35,, who is a former Zimbabwe captain, also joined Amakhosi in June 2011 after the Glamour Boys purchased him from the now-defunct Ajax Cape Town.

The defensive midfielder has featured in 23 matches across all competitions in the current campaign and he has registered two assists.

Parker and Katsande won four major trophies with Chiefs under Stuart Baxter, who recently returned to the club replacing Gavin Hunt as the head coach.

The duo were key players under Baxter as the Soweto giants clinched two PSL titles, Nedbank Cup and MTN8.