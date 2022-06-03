Parker: Ex-Bafana Bafana star leaves Kaizer Chiefs as PSL giants continue revamping

The 36-year-old has left Amakhosi after a season which saw him become the club's record goalscorer in the PSL era with 62 goals

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of their vice-captain Bernard Parker as the Soweto giants continue to revamp their squad.



The experienced attacker has become the ninth player to be released by the Naturena-based giants after the club decided against extending his contract which will expire at the end of this month.



Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Leonardo Castro, Daniel Akpeyi, and Kearyn Baccus have all left Amakhosi after Chiefs decided against renewing their expiring deals, while Dumisani Zuma's contract was terminated by the club and Anthony Akumu has been transfer-listed.





Having already signed Zitha Kwinika, Ashley Du Preez and Siyethemba Sithebe ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, Chiefs have now issued the following statement confirming Parker's departure having joined the club in July 2021.





"Kaizer Chiefs will sadly not renew Bernard Parker’s contract when it expires at the end of June 2022," a club statement read.





"Parker, a bona fide Kaizer Chiefs legend, will leave the club he has served with distinction for 11 years.





"He joined Chiefs in 2011 from the Eredivisie side, FC Twente and his glittering career saw him play 359 matches for Amakhosi and found the net 62 times."





The former Bafana Bafana international won four mair trophies with Amakhosi namely, Nedbank Cup, MTN8 trophy and two PSL titles.



"His exceptional talent and leadership helped Amakhosi to win four major trophies, including two league titles. His professionalism, both on and off the field, is an object example to any aspiring young footballer," another statement read.





"Thank you for your great service and dedication to the Club, ‘Hond’. You remain a true legend."