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Ferran Torresgetty
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Paris snatches Ferran Torres: the full details of the deal

Transfers
F. Torres
Barcelona
LaLiga
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Spain
France

€50 million without add-ons

Barcelona have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sell Spanish forward Ferran Torres, ending the 26-year-old's spell at the Camp Nou and opening a new chapter in the French capital.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that the two clubs have struck a final agreement worth close to 50 million euros. There are no add-ons or variables. The figure is fixed and definitive.

The former Valencia forward will sign a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to join up with his new team-mates soon. 

Ferran had already asked, through his agent, for permission to skip training last Wednesday under Hansi Flick as he prepared to complete the move.

Both clubs are now working to turn the verbal agreement into official contracts. All that remains is a medical in Paris before the deal is announced, a formality that cannot be reversed after the two sides reached their definitive agreement.

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