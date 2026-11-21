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Paris Saint-Germain claimed their 12th consecutive victory this season with a 3-2 win away to Nice, who took the lead through Algerian forward Mohamed Amoura in the eighth minute. Senny Mayulu equalised from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after a VAR intervention. Just a minute later, Desiré Doué put PSG ahead from an assist by former Inter player Achraf Hakimi.

Doué suffered a very serious injury to his right knee, which twisted completely in the 39th minute as he tried to shield the ball without any contact from an opponent. Five minutes later, he was carried off on a stretcher in tears to applause from both sets of supporters at the Allianz Riviera. Spanish forward Ferran Torres replaced the France international.

Doué will undergo tests, but there are fears he has torn a cruciate ligament in his knee and faces a very long absence.

The French and European champions' manager, Luis Enrique, has already lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the rest of the season. The former Napoli player and Georgia international tore a cruciate ligament in his knee during the 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona on 20 October at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

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Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi could now take the club back into the transfer market in January. Last summer, PSG signed two wide forwards: Frenchman Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco for €50 million and Belgian Mika Godts from Ajax for €45 million. They also paid Barcelona €48.5 million for Spanish forward Ferran Torres, who scored PSG's third five minutes before the 90th minute.

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In the 95th minute, Tunisian Ali Abdi made it 2-3, the final score, making the most of Jonathan Clauss's second assist.

Those three points strengthen Paris Saint-Germain's hold on first place. They have 26 points from 11 Ligue 1 matches, five points ahead of Davide Ancelotti's Lille, who host Lyon tonight.

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On Wednesday evening, PSG host Roma in the Champions League.

Spanish manager Luis Enrique, who will face his former club, said after the match in Nice: "Doué’s injury is serious. Unfortunately, it is part of life for top-level professional footballers, but I am certain he will make the best possible recovery and come back even stronger".