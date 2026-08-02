Randal Kolo Muani has officially committed his future to Juventus. The striker arrives from Paris Saint-Germain, who have settled for a transfer fee of €38 million plus €12 million in bonuses.

Kolo Muani had the world at his feet when he lit up the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023. PSG moved for him and paid no fewer than €94 million for the striker.

Things never clicked for Kolo Muani at the Parc des Princes. The now 27-year-old forward, who failed to fire France to the world title in 2022, scored only 12 goals in 44 matches in his first season.

Then his role grew smaller and smaller in the season that followed, prompting PSG to loan him to Juventus. He enjoyed a strong half-season in Turin, scoring eight goals in Serie A.

That still did not lead to a permanent deal. However, Kolo Muani also had no future in Paris, after which he was loaned to Tottenham Hotspur last season. With 5 goals and 4 assists in 41 matches, his contribution was disappointing.

Juventus, though, have not forgotten that half-season. PSG hope all the bonuses will be triggered so they can add the full €50 million to their accounts. In that case, the loss amounts, put simply, to 'only' €44 million.

PSG are also working on the arrivals of Mika Godts and Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The French side have made a bid of €28 million plus bonuses and are closing in on an agreement with Parma, where the 23-year-old Japanese player is under contract until mid-2029.

Juventus have also presented Kerem Alajbegovic alongside Kolo Muani. The 18-year-old Bosnian, who was already spotted in Turin on Saturday with Miralem Pjanic among others, arrives from Bayer Leverkusen for €33 to €40 million and, like Kolo Muani, signs until mid-2031.