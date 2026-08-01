Paris preparing a strong move to sign Torres from Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain have turned their attention firmly towards Ferran Torres. They lost out on Yan Diomande when Real Madrid swooped at the last moment, throwing the Parisian club's plans into disarray.

An intense week saw the French club reach preliminary agreements for attacking midfielders Mika Godts from Ajax and Akliouche from Monaco, before turning their focus to Torres.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Paris Saint-Germain have told the player they are prepared to improve on any renewal offer Barcelona might present. The French club are confident they can convince him to join.

PSG slowed the pace of their move for the forward until they finalise their deals on the fringes and, above all, the matter of departures.

They have already sold forward Gonçalo Ramos to Milan, while Kolo Muani could leave for Juventus during the current weekend.

Once that task is complete, sporting adviser Luis Campos will devote himself to signing Torres, a process the club believes is heading in the right direction.

First contacts over Ferran took place during the World Cup, and the impression at Paris Saint-Germain is that the Barcelona forward was, at the very least, prepared to listen. The personality of Luis Enrique and the strong economic and sporting project in the French capital attract plenty of players.

Talks took place between the two parties, the interest became clear, and now comes the moment to define the financial offer and lay the foundations of an agreement.

This is no bargaining tactic. Paris Saint-Germain are offering Ferran a five-year contract, with a salary considerably higher than what he earns at Barcelona.

That would guarantee the player a high wage and a signed contract during the best years of his career, security for his future.

PSG also know the situation has grown more complicated. The impressive level Ferran showed at the World Cup, along with Barcelona's failure so far to sign a forward, could hinder the process.

Barcelona will pressure Ferran to stay, but the question is whether it has now become too late, after the Catalan club left this matter frozen for far too long.

That harmed the player. He watched every one of his team-mates' renewals go through before his own.

Ferran has a strong bond with Barcelona, and he knows his chances of more minutes could rise significantly if the club does not sign Julián Álvarez this summer.

He also knows that nailing down a place at Paris Saint-Germain would be extremely difficult given the attacking strength the team possesses.

If Paris Saint-Germain reach an agreement with Torres, they will open talks with Barcelona. Both parties will be forced to reach an agreement, because the player has only one year remaining on his contract.