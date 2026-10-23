Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Barcelona. Barring a surprise, the Paris Saint-Germain star's season is over.

According to French reports relayed by Sport, the Parisians were already planning to enter the winter transfer market for a left winger.

Luis Enrique boasts plenty of options up front. Ousmane Dembélé, himself injured against Barcelona, Ferran Torres, Mika Godts, Désiré Doué, Akliouche and Quentin Ndjantou all give the coach quality in the final third.

Having handled the summer window shrewdly, the French club sit comfortably enough financially to splash out when they return to the market.

PSG banked 333.4 million euros from player sales last summer. Bradley Barcola, who joined Liverpool, contributed the most, pouring 125 million euros into the Parisian coffers.

L'Équipe reported: "Paris is already searching for a new player to strengthen the wing positions during the winter transfer period, provided he is a young player with great potential."

Those circumstances throw the door open to a long list of candidates for the upcoming window.

Eurosport name Nico Williams as a serious contender, not least because the French club have tracked him closely for several years.

The fichajes website, meanwhile, puts Algeria's Ibrahim Maza, one of Bayer Leverkusen's brightest rising talents, inside the Parisian club's circle of interest. Sky favour Matías Albert, among the most promising youngsters cutting his teeth at Borussia Dortmund.

PSG could also sign a player right now, without waiting for January, by using the exception known in the French league as the "joker".

France introduced the system at the start of the millennium, letting clubs sign one player from another side in the French first or second division.

Kvaratskhelia's serious injury makes PSG eligible to use that exception. Even so, the final call looks set to come next January.