Papic: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach rejoins Black Leopards after Hearts of Oak exit

The veteran tactician is back in the country and he will be hoping to help Lidoda Duvha avoid relegation from the PSL

Black Leopards have announced the return of former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Kosta Papic.

The experienced tactician has been appointed as Lidoda Duvha's new technical manager a few days after he left Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

Papic parted ways with Hearts on Tuesday after barely three months of association and it was his second stint with the 20-time Ghanaian Premier League champions.

The Serbian mentor has now rejoined Leopards according to a statement which was released on the club's official Twitter account on Thursday.

"Welcome Kostadin Papic - technical manager," a club statement read.

Papic was in charge of Leopards during the 2013/14 season as the head coach with the team campaigning in the National First Division (NFD).

The Novi Sad-born manager, who is well-travelled, left Leopards for PSL side Chippa United ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

Spells with Polokwane City, Royal Eagles and Eswatini national team followed for the 60-year-old coach, who then rejoined Hearts in December 2020.

Lehlohonolo Seema remains Leopards' head coach as things stand with Morgan Shivambu serving as his assistant.

Lidoda Duvha have endured a poor season as they are placed 16th on the PSL standings having accumulated just nine points from 14 matches.

They are also winless in their last four matches in the league having recorded four consecutive defeats.

However, the Limpopo-based side won their last competitive game which was the Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash against Jomo Cosmos on February 2.

A brace from Leopards' top scorer this season, Ovidy Karuru, inspired the team to a 2-1 victory over Cosmos at Profert Olen Park.

Lidoda Duvha's next match is against their Limpopo rivals Baroka FC in a league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 20.