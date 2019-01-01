Pape Souare: Troyes sign ex-Crystal Palace defender

The Senegal international has returned to France to continue his career with the second-tier club

French Ligue 2 club Troyes have signed Pape Souare on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Following the expiry of his contract at in June, Souare joined the Stade de l'Aube outfit on trial.

The 29-year-old impressed manager Laurent Batlles during his temporary stint at the club and he is now set to challenge in the French second-tier league.

✍️ [ #OFFICIEL ] L'#ESTAC et @papesouare (ex-Crystal Palace, latéral gauche, 1.80m) se sont accordés ce jour sur un contrat d'un an (juin 2020 + un an en option).

After struggling for playing time in , the former defender will be looking enjoy further success in , where he won the title in 2011 with .