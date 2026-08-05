Trabzonspor will unveil new signing Mohamed Salah tomorrow, Thursday evening, at the "Papara Park" stadium. The ceremony comes just hours after the player's arrival in Turkey and the completion of his transfer to the club.

An official statement confirmed the presentation will begin at exactly 19:30 local time. The club invited fans to attend in the new season's shirts to "make history and take the first step on an unforgettable journey" with the Egypt captain.

Salah underwent medical tests at the "Acibadem Maslak" hospital, the club's medical partner, ahead of the announcement, clearing the way for his transfer to be finalised.

Ahead of the player's arrival, Trabzonspor had asked supporters to avoid using private cars on the way to Trabzon airport today to prevent congestion. The club also urged fans not to light large numbers of flares, both to preserve public safety and to avoid disrupting air navigation traffic.

On Wednesday, the Turkish club confirmed they had officially signed Salah on a free transfer. His Liverpool contract had expired, bringing his time at the English club to an end.

Several Turkish press reports claim Salah has put pen to paper on a two-year deal worth 17 million euros a year, plus a number of additional incentives and benefits.

A new chapter now begins for the Egyptian star after an exceptional nine-year spell with Liverpool. He collected numerous domestic, continental and world titles along the way, alongside a string of individual accolades and records that cemented his place among the most prominent players in the history of the club and the English Premier League.