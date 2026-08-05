Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1080706945.jpgAnadolu Agency
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Papara Park opens its doors to make history: Trabzon announces the date to present Salah

Transfers
M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Egypt
Türkiye

The Turkish club is preparing for the most important event in its history

Trabzonspor will unveil new signing Mohamed Salah tomorrow, Thursday evening, at the "Papara Park" stadium. The ceremony comes just hours after the player's arrival in Turkey and the completion of his transfer to the club.

An official statement confirmed the presentation will begin at exactly 19:30 local time. The club invited fans to attend in the new season's shirts to "make history and take the first step on an unforgettable journey" with the Egypt captain.

Salah underwent medical tests at the "Acibadem Maslak" hospital, the club's medical partner, ahead of the announcement, clearing the way for his transfer to be finalised.

Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS

Ahead of the player's arrival, Trabzonspor had asked supporters to avoid using private cars on the way to Trabzon airport today to prevent congestion. The club also urged fans not to light large numbers of flares, both to preserve public safety and to avoid disrupting air navigation traffic.

Tickets for Trabzonspor matches in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

On Wednesday, the Turkish club confirmed they had officially signed Salah on a free transfer. His Liverpool contract had expired, bringing his time at the English club to an end.

Several Turkish press reports claim Salah has put pen to paper on a two-year deal worth 17 million euros a year, plus a number of additional incentives and benefits.

A new chapter now begins for the Egyptian star after an exceptional nine-year spell with Liverpool. He collected numerous domestic, continental and world titles along the way, alongside a string of individual accolades and records that cemented his place among the most prominent players in the history of the club and the English Premier League.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google