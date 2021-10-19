Palmer next to Iheanacho and Foden in Manchester City’s Champions League ranks

At the age of 19 years and 166 days, Cole Palmer is the third teenager after Kelechi Iheanacho and Phil Foden to score a goal for Manchester City in a Uefa Champions League encounter.

The teenager capped an impressive display to help Pep Guardiola’s Citizens to a 5-1 decimation of Club Brugge on Tuesday evening.

Palmer replaced Kevin De Bruyne in the 65th minute and two minutes later, he found the net having been set up by Raheem Sterling.

In the process, he becomes the Citizens’ third youngest goal scorer in the tournament as well as the 10th youngest Englishman to find the net in the Champions League.

Nigeria international Iheanacho occupies the second position following his effort as City secured a 4-0 triumph over Andre Schubert's Borussia Monchengladbach on September 14, 2016.

Foden holds the honour of the youngest scorer for the Manchester-based outfit getting on the scorer’s sheet as Guardiola’s side overpowered Schalke 7-0 on March 13, 2019.

At 18 years and 288 days, he latched onto a through pass by Leroy Sane - his third assist of the night - and rounded goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann before slotting into an empty net.

In the six-goal thriller, the Etihad Stadium giants cruised to a comfortable victory at the Jan Breydel Stadium with Riyad Mahrez finding the net twice while Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker also scored.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Philippe Clement’s team pulled a goal back courtesy of Hans Vanaken with nine minutes left to play having been set up by Ruud Vormer.

Algeria international Mahrez was left on from start to finish as a reward for his brace against the Belgian top-flight side.

On the other hand, Angola international Clinton Mata played from start to finish while Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah was subbed off for Ignace Van Der Brempt with four minutes left to the hour mark.

Tuesday’s result helped Manchester City erase memories of their 2-0 away defeat to Paris Saint-Germain before the international break. As it stands, they occupy the summit of Group A pending the outcome between PSG and RB Leipzig.