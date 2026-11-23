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Dutchman Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, one of Chelsea's legends, has played down talk of disagreements in the dressing room amid claims of a rift between Cole Palmer and João Pedro, following the heavy 4-1 defeat to Leeds United in the Premier League last Saturday evening.

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Palmer and Pedro exchanged words on the touchline after the match, sparking plenty of debate among Chelsea supporters. The row gathered pace amid claims that Palmer didn't acknowledge the club's fans at the final whistle, something the injured Pedro appeared unhappy about.

The flashpoint followed Chelsea's third defeat in their last four Premier League matches, a run that has dropped them to eighth in the table. It only added to the pressure mounting on the team, the head coach and the players in recent weeks.

Hasselbaink told talkSPORT Breakfast with Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist: "No, I don't think there's resentment. I think there's frustration that things aren't going the way they should, and some players deal with that better than others."

The Chelsea legend added that expectations are far higher than what's currently being delivered, both inside the squad and beyond it. He urged people not to question Cole Palmer's commitment. That, he insisted, isn't the problem right now.

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Palmer's game has changed recently, according to Hasselbaink. He's hunting for the ball, but in deeper areas of the pitch, when he should be carrying it forward. The fault, Hasselbaink suggested, lies with the midfielders, who need to find him in advanced positions.

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He said: "At the moment, he's often the one starting the attack, so he isn't playing in advanced areas and isn't around the box much. These things happen out of a desire to put things right, but it might not be the best solution, and it might not be the right thing to do."

Hasselbaink agreed with Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso, who admitted his side have struggled to bounce back from setbacks. He singled out Moisés Caicedo's injury as a major obstacle the team couldn't overcome against Leeds United.

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First, though, he credited the opposition: "First and foremost, we have to congratulate Leeds on their excellent performance." "They were by far the better team, they deserved to win, they controlled the game and didn't give Chelsea any chance. Even when Chelsea went 1-0 up, Leeds stayed in the game."

Caicedo's departure, he argued, was the turning point: "Until Chelsea went 1-0 up, and until Caicedo went off, Chelsea were also in the game and were playing much better. The moment Caicedo went off, I think things deteriorated mentally, given how important he is. Even though another important player, Henderson, came on, they lost control of the game a little."

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Right now, he said, Chelsea can't cope with minor setbacks. When Pedro doesn't play, they can't overcome it and find a way to win. When Caicedo goes off, they can't adapt and still come out on top.

Hasselbaink concluded: "The problem is first and foremost defensive, and it isn't limited to the back four. It involves all 11 players, who must give their all and make sure the ball doesn't reach the final third, or that it only reaches them under heavy pressure." Chelsea look a little fragile at the moment, he added, and need to rediscover their solidity quickly before the next run of matches.