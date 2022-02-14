Palmeiras fan shot dead after Club World Cup final as prison guard is arrested

It has been confirmed that a Palmeiras supporter was shot dead in Brazil after trouble flared outside the club’s Allianz Stadium in the wake of a 2-1 Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea.

That FIFA showpiece is taken very seriously in South America and disgruntled fans took to the streets following a narrow setback that was confirmed by an extra-time penalty from Kai Havertz.

Thousands had attended a broadcast of the game on big screens, as the fixture took place in Abu Dhabi, but troubling scenes at the final whistle led to a fatality.

What has been said?

A military police statement read: “There were some outbreaks of fighting among fans, which unleashed a riot and a man was shot.”

Has anybody been arrested?

It has been confirmed that 40-year-old Dante Luiz Oliveira was the man to lose his life amid the rioting.

UOL Esporte has been given full access to the subsequent investigation and report that prison guard Jose Ribeiro Apostolo Junior was arrested and taken in for questioning.

He is said to have handed the weapon in question over to a nearby police officer after becoming caught up in the chaos.

Apostolo Junior was caught on camera fleeing from a group of supporters and claims to have been attacked by them.

He alleges that, after being punched and kicked, he had his mobile phone stolen before rioters attempted to take his firearm.

After trying to escape, he was chased down and a shot was fired as a group of supporters descended on him.

Apostolo Junior concedes that a shooting took place but says he cannot state with any certainty whether a trigger was pulled by himself or one of those trying to steal a gun from him.

