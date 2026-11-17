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The match between Palestine Under-17s and India Under-17s in Kuala Lumpur has been disrupted by an early red card for Palestine Under-17s. Another incident has gone viral. Heavy rain has now suspended play.

Palestine and India met on Tuesday morning in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualification.

Both sides entered the match in Kuala Lumpur with six points from two games.

India took an early lead before Palestine went down to ten men.

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Mohammed Jamhour lost the ball to an India defender. The Palestine forward then kicked out at his opponent and deliberately stood on his arm.

Even with ten men, Palestine drew level. At 1-1, an incident unfolded that has since spread around the world.

India's captain walked alongside Palestine's number 19. The Palestinian then made a wafting gesture, as if the Indian player smelled bad.

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A persistent and hurtful stereotype holds that people from India (or South Asia) have a strong or unpleasant smell.

The match remains suspended because of heavy rain in Malaysia. It is unclear when play will resume.