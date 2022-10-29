Paintsil scoring and assisting for Genk is good news for Ghana boss Addo ahead of Black Stars' World Cup campaign

Joseph Paintsil sent another signal to Ghana coach Otto Addo after he scored and provided an assist in KRC Genk's 3-1 win against Mechelen on Friday.

Paintsil scored the third goal to sink Mechelen

He has now scored six goals in the Belgian top-flight

His impressive display will be good news for Addo

WHAT HAPPENED? In the Belgian Pro League fixture at Cegeka Arena, the Smurfs took an early lead in the ninth minute through Daniel Munoz, but Rob Schoofs levelled matters for Mechelen in the 15th minute.

The 24-year-old Black Star then stepped up to set Gerardo Arteaga to make it 2-1 in the 57th minute before he sealed the victory in stoppage time with a powerful finish past Gaetan Coucke.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ghana midfielder has so far scored six goals and provided four assists in 10 league starts this season. In the game against Westerlo at Cegeka Arena on October 18, he scored one goal and provided two assists as the Smurfs won 6-1.

ALL EYES ON: His recent superb form for Genk will be great news for Ghana coach Addo, who is scheduled to name his squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the global competition alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAINTSIL? He will hope to add to his tally of goals when Genk, who are leading the 18-team table with 40 points from 15 matches, take on Charleroi in another league fixture at Cegeka Arena next Friday.