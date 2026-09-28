Painful: Raheem Sterling is offered to two clubs, but is told 'no'

Raheem Sterling's search for a new club is proving difficult. According to Foot Mercato, the 31-year-old forward has been offered to two French clubs, but both turned him down.

After successful years at Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, Sterling was also without a club last winter. Feyenoord saw a market opportunity and signed him in mid-February.

That spell proved hugely disappointing. In eight official matches for the Rotterdam club, Sterling managed just one assist.

Since 1 July, he has once again been without a club, and almost three months later the winger still has not found a new employer. Not even in Ligue 1, despite two attempts.

Sébastien Denis of Foot Mercato reported on Monday that Sterling has been offered to two clubs from the French league in recent days. One of them is Le Havre AC, who are currently in eighteenth place. The identity of the second club is not known.

Still, both clubs decided not to proceed with Sterling because they already have enough options in his position. "Other, more exotic possibilities are already on the table," Denis added.

Earlier this month, Sterling was also in the news after admitting he was guilty of dangerous driving and possession of nitrous oxide, with the intention of using it. That followed a single-vehicle accident in England earlier this year, when Sterling crashed his Lamborghini into the crash barrier.

After his guilty plea, Sterling knows he could be facing a heavy punishment: for dangerous driving, he could receive a maximum prison sentence of two years. The court will issue its ruling at a later date.