Painful for Kaizer Chiefs to lose Maluleka to Mamelodi Sundowns - Middendorp

The Amakhosi boss reveals the pain of having to part ways with one of his key players to Masandawana

coach Ernst Middendorp says it was hurting to lose star midfielder George Maluleka to in the middle of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

The German manager says it would have been possible to retain the former Cape Town midfielder to a team that is not in the PSL title race, saying they had to part ways with the 31-year-old after they discovered he had signed a pre-contract with the Brazilians.

On the other hand, Middendorp says they have options in the heart of the park as they prepare to face on Wednesday night.

More teams

“We discussed it and the player was involved but we came to the conclusion it was a delicate situation,” Middendorp told Phakaaathi.

“If his new club was SuperSport [United] or any other team who are not competing with Chiefs for the championship it would have been a different story.

“But the team was Sundowns and it was clear that we had to make a decision. On one side it was painful because he was one of the core players that we had built the team around at the start of the season.”

As they look to hit the ground running on Wednesday night against the Clever Boys, Middendorp will be pinning his hopes on veteran midfielder Willard Katsande to man the midfield.

“We have options and we have worked on them and I am quite confident we will get it right in pairing the central midfield with Katsande and another player,” he added.

“We have two or three options but we have not made a final decision yet.

Article continues below

“It is something we are not used to [playing behind closed doors]. It is something we have to talk about and we have already and will highlight it again to get the players to know that there is support outside. It’s a protocol we have to deal with.”

As things stand, Amakhosi lead the standings with 48 points from 22 matches and will target a win as they return to action since the season was forcefully halted because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

On the other hand, coach Gavin Hunt's troops are looking to erase their 3-2 loss at the hands of Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup as the two Gauteng giants meet at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.