Painful blow: "clutching his knee": Mbappe leaves the Turkey match injured

France suffered a heavy blow at the start of the Zinedine Zidane era, with Kylian Mbappe limping off injured against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League, the new coach's first match in charge.

The Real Madrid star and national team captain went down while celebrating his first goal under Zidane. He tried to carry on through the pain but couldn't finish the match.

Cameras caught Mbappe's ordeal. He clutched his knee, then put a hand to his head, and it was soon obvious he couldn't continue. He walked off in pain and headed straight down the tunnel.

On came Desire Doue in Mbappe's place. The striker now faces medical tests in the coming hours to determine the nature of the injury and how long he'll be out.

Mbappe's setback lands at a difficult time for France and Zidane. The forward had opened his account under the new coach with a goal, only for the celebration to spark real concern over the fitness of the Les Bleus captain.