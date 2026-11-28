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One of Atletico Madrid's stars has been confirmed to miss the eagerly awaited clash with Barcelona next Wednesday, in La Liga's brought-forward 23rd round, at Spotify Camp Nou.

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According to Sport, Marc Pubill will miss the Barcelona game through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card in Saturday evening's clash with Elche.

Pubill started against Elche at centre-back alongside David Hancko.

Atletico were two goals up when Pubill went into the book in the 43rd minute. That was his fifth yellow of the league campaign, and it means a one-match ban for the difficult trip to Spotify Camp Nou to face Barcelona.

The booking wasn't his only problem. His evening at the Martínez Valero had already gone wrong in the 27th minute, when he gifted Martim Neto a goal that cut the deficit to 2-1. It dragged Elche back into the game and ended Atletico's run of 341 minutes without conceding away from home.

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Before that, the last goal the Madrid side had conceded away from the Metropolitano came in October, when Lucas Boyé beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

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Both moments marred Pubill's display, but the yellow card will hurt well beyond the Elche game. Diego Simeone loses a key man for the visit to Barcelona, a crucial fixture in the title race. Pubill is the player who lets him keep every line of the team at the same level when significant absences hit.

With Cristian Romero out, Pubill becomes a key figure at centre-back alongside Hancko.

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Simeone knows full well that whenever Romero is missing, Pubill has to play in the centre of defence. He took on that responsibility again at the Martínez Valero.

His value goes beyond covering for absentees, though. When Romero was available, Pubill still kept his place in the starting line-up, switching to right-back.

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That set-up lets Simeone push Marcos Llorente into midfield. The Argentine can use the Madrid-born player in the middle of the park for his physical strength and mobility, without sacrificing a full-back with huge physical qualities.

So the fifth yellow doesn't just leave a gap at the back. It could also reshape Atletico's midfield for the Barcelona clash.

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The ban had been looming since the previous meeting with the Catalans. On 8 November, Pubill picked up his fourth yellow for a foul on Pedri in the 88th minute of Barcelona's 2-1 win at the Metropolitano.

Even with Atletico leading 3-2 thanks to a goal from Bouba Sangaré, Simeone didn't want to take any risks. He took off the other player in his squad facing a ban, Álex Baena, in the 56th minute and sent on Jonathan David in his place.