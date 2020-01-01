Paez: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila confirm surprise departure of ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker

The quick forward is the third player to part ways with TTM without playing a single competitive match for the team

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have announced that the departure of former striker Gustavo Paez.

This has come as a surprise as the Venezualan player only joined the club earlier this month.

Paez was amongst the 22 new signings which were unveiled by the new Premier Soccer League ( ) club.

However, Tshakhuma have since realized that Paez is still contracted to Venezualan club Mineros de Guayana.

The club released the following statement confirming that they have released the 30-year-old player.

"TTM FC can confirm that we have parted ways with Gustavo Paez due to the fact that the player is still contracted to Mineros de Guayana Soccer Club," a club statement read.

Paez is the third player to part ways with TTM without playing a single competitive match for the team.

Augustine Mulenga and Brian Onyango were also announced as new signings by the Limpopo-based side.

Zambia international Mulenga has since been snapped up by FC, while Kenyan defender Brian Onyango has joined .

Paez reportedly signed a two-year contract with Tshakhuma with the player claiming that he has terminated his deal with Mineros.

However, Tshakhuma were yet to receive the Merida-born player's clearance from Mineros with the new 2020/21 PSL season having already started.

TTM are reportedly fearing to be banned by Fifa for signing Paez illegally with their PSL rivals, Chiefs currently banned from registering players.

Chiefs are not able to register players for two consecutive transfer windows due to the illegal signing of Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018.

Andrianarimanana's former Malagasy club, Fosa Juniors lodged a complaint to Fifa stating Chiefs didn’t justifiably compensate them for the transfer of the player.

Chiefs lodged an appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) last month and the court dismissed the Soweto giants' appeal earlier week and they remain banned.