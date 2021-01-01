Paez: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker eyes PSL return after failed TTM move

The well-travelled player has unfinished business in South Africa according to a former Eagles coach

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez is still keen to play in South Africa despite having recently returned to his home country, Venezuela.

The 30-year-old player was snubbed up by Yaracuyanos FC, who are campaigning in the Venezuelan Primera Division, following a failed move to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

TTM signed Paez in October 2020, but the club parted ways with him after a few weeks due to the fact that the player was still contracted to Venezualan club Mineros de Guayana.

The former Real Mallorca reserve team player how now joined Yaracuyanos where he has reunited with his compatriot Antonio Flores, who coached Super Eagles in the National First Division (NFD).

Flores confirmed that he has reunited with Paez at Yaracuyanos where he is serving as the technical director.

“Our past football in South Africa now sees us back together in the South American continent in the Premier League of Venezuela,” said Flores on Daily Sun.

Flores coached Eagles from November 2017 until he was fired in March 2018 with the Free State club struggling in the second tier of South African football.

The 49-year-old tactician also revealed that Paez has signed a short-term deal with Yaracuyanos as he is eager to return to South Africa having helped Chiefs reach the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup final.

“He has only signed until the end of the season because he wants to return to South Africa,” he concluded.

Paez arrived in South Africa in January 2017 and he joined Chiefs midway through the 2016/17 season with the Glamour Boys under the guidance of Steve Komphela.

The Merida-born player scored 10 goals from 53 competitive matches for the Glamour Boys during his two-and-a-half-year spell with the club.

Paez, who played for Italian club Messina in the Italian Serie C in the 2014/15 campaign, was linked with Maritzburg United during the January 2021 PSL transfer window.

However, his reported move to the KwaZulu-Natal side never materialized and he ended up joining Yaracuyanos.

Maritzburg currently have Paez's compatriot, Ali Jose Meza on their books with the 29-year-old forward having joined the club from Mamelodi Sundowns in October 2020.