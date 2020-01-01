Paderborn's Collins picks Afcon game against Algeria as his best for Nigeria

The full-back has made 11 appearances for the Super Eagles since his debut game in 2018 but says facing the Desert Foxes remains his best outing

Paderborn defender Jamilu Collins has picked the game at the 2019 in as his best for .

The full-back featured for the entirety of the match as the Super Eagles narrowly lost 2-1 to the Desert Foxes in the semi-final of the tournament.

After William Troost-Ekong's own goal was cancelled out by Odion Ighalo's strike, star Riyad Mahrez then scored a late match-winner with a magical freekick to fire his side into the final.

More teams

Collins has 11 caps for the three-time African champions since making his debut against Seychelles in 2018 and feels his best outing was the game against Djamel Belmadi's men.

“That game was awesome. We were almost through to the final, only for Riyad Mahrez to score that late free-kick," Collins told Super Eagles media team in an Instagram chat.

"I was at my best and it remains my best game so far in the colours of the Super Eagles. I pray for better games though."

Algeria went on to win the Africa Cup of Nations title while Nigeria finished third in the biennial tournament.

Besides his impressive performances for the Super Eagles, the left-back has also been consistent for his club.

The defender played a key role as Paderborn gained promotion to the and has featured 23 times this season for the side.

The 25-year-old will hope to help his German club avoid relegation when football activities resume in , having been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.