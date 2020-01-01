Ozil and Alexis both 'not the same' since Sanchez left Arsenal for Man Utd, says Ince

The Chilean departed the Emirates in January 2018 in an ill-fated swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Paul Ince has said that neither Alexis Sanchez nor Mesut Ozil has been the same since the Chilean left for in January 2018.

Sanchez became one of the Premier League's top attackers during his time with the Gunners, forming a deadly partnership with his international team-mate.

But Sanchez left the Emirates and moved to Old Trafford in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who joined the Gunners in a move that did not work out for any party involved.

More teams

The Chilean international endured a nightmare season and a half with United, only managing five goals in all competitions.

Sanchez moved to on loan ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, but injuries have limited his effectiveness and he appears likely to return to Old Trafford with his future up in the air.

Former United great Ince has said that Sanchez and Ozil made each other better during their time at Arsenal, and both have suffered since the Chilean departed.

“It’s a strange one when you talk about Alexis Sanchez because, when you look back at his Arsenal days, you’re talking about one of the Premier League’s best attackers,” Ince told Paddy Power. “He was a great player there.

“We all know what happened next, but something that a lot of people overlook is Mesut Ozil – the reason Sanchez was so good at Arsenal was because he had Ozil next to him.

“As a pair, they just had this telepathy with each other, they instinctively understood each other, they knew the runs the other were going to make without looking.

“Most good things that Alexis did at Arsenal were connected with Ozil.

Article continues below

“And it works both ways, they made each other better – look at Ozil since Sanchez left, he’s not been the same player. Neither have.”

Ozil's future has also been subject to plenty of debate, with the German only managing one goal and three assists in all competitions so far in the 2019-20 season.

Former Gunners star Andrey Arshavin recently said he believes Ozil has no future at Arsenal, saying the midfielder "slows down the game" too often.