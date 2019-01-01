Oxlade-Chamberlain thankful after making return from 'darkest times'

The Liverpool midfielder expressed his gratitude after making his return from a knee injury

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain thanked fans for helping him through some of his "darkest times" after he made his return against .

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 25, returned after a year out with a knee injury, coming off the bench in his side's 5-0 win in the Premier League on Friday.

The midfielder almost got on the scoresheet late in a victory which sent Liverpool back to the top of the table.

Oxlade-Chamberlain thanked the club and supporters for making his return a memorable one.

"367 days later... i can't tell you how good it feels to be back. Thankyou to everyone who helped to get me back on the pitch, all of the staff at the club and my teammates too," he wrote on Instagram.

"Also a big thankyou to you, the fans, for supporting me in some of my darkest times as a player.

"The reception I got tonight is something I'll remember for life. Thank you. #ynwa."

Braces from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah – after Naby Keita's first-minute opener – guided Liverpool to a comfortable victory.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was also delighted to welcome back Oxlade-Chamberlain, while lamenting the Englishman's late missed chance.

"After more than a year, bringing him back was the 100 per cent plan if there was any chance tonight, any, because we try to be very careful with him," he said.

"It's a difficult situation after that long time and all the demands of the Premier League. The training for being ready for the Premier League is already demanding.

Big hugs for @Alex_OxChambo.



Great to have him back. pic.twitter.com/NODoW97d9W — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 26, 2019

"He had these little, little setbacks in training and now he's ready. That's cool, really cool.

Article continues below

"He showed that and it was a wonderful situation, it would have been goal of the season if he could have scored that one.

"It was [a] brilliant play, a brilliant run and move, everything – unfortunately, he didn't hit the ball right. But [it was a] really important step tonight for him and for us."