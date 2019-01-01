Oxlade-Chamberlain: Salah doesn’t pass to us

The Liverpool midfielder believes his teammate needs to be selfish if he’s to keep up his goal scoring numbers

star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expects colleague Mohamed Salah to keep being selfish, so long he keeps scoring the goals to win the side games.

The Egyptian luminary was on the receiving end of criticism from Sadio Mane in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over on August 31 owing to his failure to pass the ball on numerous occasions to better positioned teammates at Turf Moor.

Speaking on Football Focus’ “Finish the Sentence”, the Englishman’s response when asked to complete the sentence: “Mohamed Salah isn’t selfish because…” he told BBC Sport: "Isn't selfish? Are you winding me up?

“The guy doesn’t pass to us. Are you mad ask Sadio,” he added.

“No, Mo Salah isn’t selfish because he’s a goalscorer. He’s got to do that.

“We can’t expect him to pass us the ball all the time and him to score loads of goals.

“The way he plays wins us games, so he’s got to do what he’s got to do.

“He scores, we win the game. I’m happy. Mo, do what you want!”

Salah is likely to start for Jurgen Klopp’s side when they face at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Liverpool sit top of the log after five games, and could maintain their 100 percent record with a win over Frank Lampard’s troops as they seek a sixth successive victory.