Owen Wijndal faces former club AZ with Ajax on Saturday. He sees the Amsterdam side as favourites, but reckons the visitors from Alkmaar have plenty of quality too.

"AZ have been a very good team for years," Wijndal tells De Telegraaf. "They have quality, a clear way of playing and keep producing new talent. You can see that again this season. I think every opponent finds it difficult against AZ, not just Ajax."

An AZ academy graduate, Wijndal made his professional debut at the club around ten years ago. He believes little has changed in their vision or style of play since.

Wijndal still sees the same hallmarks: "They still work with a lot of young players from their own academy. You recognise the style of play straight away, too. Attacking football, full-backs who get forward a lot and take the initiative. That is still part of the club," he says, before being asked which AZ players would not look out of place at Ajax.

On that question, Wijndal says: "I find that difficult because we also have a lot of good players, so you really have to look at each position. But in terms of quality, Stengs obviously has an enormous amount to offer. And I think Clasie is a great player too. There are also major talents there, such as Meerdink, Dijkstra and Smit. AZ really have a lot of quality."

Next matches AJX Eredivisie 16:00 AZ

Ajax cannot afford to underestimate Saturday's opponents. "Of course, you cannot compare the size of the club with Ajax, PSV or Feyenoord. But if you look at their quality and the way they compete near the top every season, the level is very high. They do not often become champions, but everyone finds it difficult against them."

At the Johan Cruyff ArenA, kick-off is at 21:00 on Saturday. Asked who the favourites are, Wijndal replies: "Ajax. Of course, we have brought in good players and that helps, but I always see Ajax as favourites in the Dutch league."