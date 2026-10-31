Owen Wijndal reveals: ‘If money had been the most important thing…’

Last summer, Owen Wijndal looked set to leave Ajax after four seasons, only for the move to fall through at the last moment. The left-back has since spoken to De Telegraaf about his situation.

"I've had to fight my way back a few times already. Of course I'm happy with how things are going now. But at the same time, I know how football works. You're only as good as your last match," Wijndal says.

After technical director Jordi Cruyff brought two left-backs, Caio Henrique and Jofre Torrents, to Ajax, Wijndal's current run of good form looked unlikely. It seemed his time at the club was up.

Ajax were willing to let Wijndal leave and explored terminating his contract. The left-back had even said goodbye to his team-mates before the move suddenly fell through. Claims behind the scenes suggest Wijndal does not want to leave Ajax because of his generous salary.

On the claims about his salary, Wijndal responds: "Yeah, yeah, yeah! The salary, right?" Wijndal laughs. "I do hear that a lot, but it really isn't true. I can earn good money at other clubs too. If money had been the most important thing, I'd have left long ago."

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"That story about my salary simply isn't true," he continues. "I stayed because I wanted to be at Ajax and because I still wanted to show what I can do here. That has always been my motivation."

For Wijndal, his chapter at Ajax is far from over. He does not know how the club feel about extending his contract, but he would be open to it. "It would be quite funny, considering everything that has happened over the past few years. Of course I would think about it if Ajax want me to stay."

"I've been here quite a long time now. But I haven't heard anything yet, and as long as that's the case, there's little point in thinking about it too much." Wijndal's contract runs until mid-2027.