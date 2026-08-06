Owen warns Liverpool: Paris Saint-Germain are exploiting Salah's departure to their advantage!

Michael Owen has warned his former club Liverpool that Paris Saint-Germain are "exploiting" their pressing need to compensate for the departure of Mohamed Salah, by inflating their financial demands to permit the transfer of French winger Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool are hunting a new winger before the summer window shuts in September. Salah tore up his contract and joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a free transfer, walking away just months after penning a fresh two-year deal with the Reds last April.

Replacing the "Egyptian King" is no small task. Across nine years at Anfield he scored 257 goals and laid on 123 assists in 442 matches, driving the club to the Premier League title in 2020 and 2025 and the Champions League in 2019.

Barcola, 23, has emerged as a primary target for Liverpool this summer, with names like Yan Diomande and Ibrahim Maza also in the frame. Paris Saint-Germain value the winger at around 145 million pounds, even though his career so far has been confined to the French league.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Owen argued that PSG may hike the price to cash in on Liverpool's situation, especially with Barcola's contract running until 2028 and nothing forcing the French club to sell.

He said: "Barcola is the most prominent name at the moment and he seems available, but he will be expensive. Liverpool need a special signing in this position after the departure of Salah, Mane and Diaz. They may need two wingers, but what is certain is that they need at least one. They appear to be interested in him and he has the qualities, but it will come down to the price."

He continued: "Liverpool had Salah, Mane and Diaz. Many wonderful players who occupied the wide positions have passed through the club over the years, but it seems that this type of player is in short supply at Liverpool at the moment."

The 145 million pound valuation left Owen unimpressed, branding it "exorbitant and fanciful" for a player yet to prove himself in the Premier League. He added: "He has played at the highest level, but at some point you have to say no. If the amount reaches 145 million, then that is madness."

Jarrod Bowen would have been his pick to succeed Salah, Owen revealed, calling a move for the West Ham man "very logical". That option, he conceded, is no longer on the table.

The English star concluded: "The problem is that everyone knows how much Liverpool need a top-class player, so they will be forced to pay an exorbitant sum. That may be what has to be done, but 145 million is a huge figure."