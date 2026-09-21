Michael Owen, the former Manchester United and England striker, has described Marcus Rashford as the "weak link" in the "Red Devils" attack, following his difficult return to the side at Old Trafford.

Rashford has started four of Manchester United's five Premier League matches since returning to the club, after loan spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona, among them Sunday's 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The winger has flashed real quality at times this season. But he hasn't scored or set one up in over 400 minutes across all competitions.

A thigh injury forced Rashford off in the second half in west London, ruling him out of the upcoming England squad. Owen, meanwhile, aired his concerns over the England international's performance and mentality.

Speaking via Premier League Productions, Owen said: "On the left-hand side, Marcus Rashford was perhaps the quietest among these forwards. He was quiet again today in his body language, just a gloomy face. He seems as though he is not enjoying football, which is something that has been a constant frustration with Marcus."

He added: "It looks as if the weight of the whole world is on his shoulders, and you ask yourself, how? And why? He is living everyone's dream. There is certainly something behind the scenes that makes him look as though he is not enjoying football at the moment."

At Barcelona, Rashford racked up 25 goal contributions in a dazzling but short spell, 14 of them goals. Yet the confidence he built in Catalonia already looks to be draining away.

Owen continued: "Barcelona was like the last chance for him, and I couldn't believe his luck in joining a club the size of Barcelona."

He went on: "He performed acceptably there, but not well enough for them to keep him, and they ended up spending a large sum to replace him by signing Anthony Gordon. So not everything was perfect, and not everything was rosy despite any embellishment of the picture that some try to present."

He continued: "Then he returned to Manchester United, and he has only performed acceptably, no more than that. And perhaps he needs to perform a little better within the attacking trident, because his position in attack is the one under threat."

He added: "There are demands that Benjamin Sesko must return to start, if the injury allows, of course. But if that happens, Cunha will move to the left-hand side, and Rashford will be the weak link in this attack based on the current situation."

For all his disappointment at Rashford's start to the season, Owen still believes the striker can shine again for Manchester United, provided he finds the right headspace.

Owen went on to say: "There is nothing this lad lacks, he is tall, an outstanding athlete, and his touch and flashes of skill are unbelievable, and he is also quick."

He continued: "He has everything you could wish for in any player, and this shows you that if you do not have the right mentality, that is the most important thing in football without any doubt. If you are mentally strong, you can go far in the game, and he has all the attributes."

He added: "When he is confident, happy and everything is going well, he can outperform anyone in the world. But it is not common for his mind to function in the right way, and it is not common for him to be in the right mental state."

He concluded: "He is 28 years old now, and he should be at the peak of his footballing powers. He should be tearing defences apart and scoring plenty of goals. We are talking about the records he could break. He has the ability to do that, and he has shown it at intermittent intervals, but we do not see it consistently."



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