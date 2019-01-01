Owen Da Gama: Highlands Park talisman Mothobi Mvala is worth more than R10 million

The PSL's new boys will only entertain offers from abroad for their star players

Highlands Park head coach Owen Da Gama has disclosed that the club has rejected a R10-million offer for their talisman Mothobi Mvala.

The attacking midfielder has been one of the most outstanding players this season and Da Gama believes that Mothobi is worth more than the R10-million offer which they received from an unnamed PSL club.

“Highlands Park is not a selling team. A team offered us R10-million for Mothobi and we refused. He is worth more than R10-million,” Da Gama told the media.

Mothobi, who has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United in the past, is second in the league scoring charts with seven goals.

“All these players have got two or more years in their contracts and nobody is going to touch these players because we want to achieve something. You can’t keep building players for other teams. We did that in the past, but we are building the team,” he added.

Da Gama went on to state that the Lions of the North will listen to offers from abroad with Mothobi having confirmed interest from Greece in the past.

Article continues below

“What the club is looking at is if there are opportunities to go overseas, then you talk. You can’t lighten yourself just to strengthen another team just for money. I just think if you want to achieve something, you’ve got to keep your players," he said.

Furthermore. The former Orlando Pirates head coach slammed underperforming big-name strikers like Jeremy Brockie, who has failed to live up to expectations since joining Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport in a big money move in January 2018.

“If that is disappointing, what about the other players? What about Jeremy Brockie who they paid R8-million for? How many has he scored? Sorry, let’s be realistic… there are other big players who are not even scoring five goals,” he concluded.