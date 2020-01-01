Overtaken by Orlando Pirates: Are games in hand negatively impacting Mamelodi Sundowns' title chance?

Masandawana are likely to fall further behind in terms of matches played. Will this hinder their pursuit of the league trophy?

' busy schedule has given hope of finishing in the top three positions in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Tshwane giants are once again juggling between domestic and Caf matches as they look to add more trophies to their cabinet having already won the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup.

As a result, they are playing catch up in the PSL title race as they are placed third on the standings - a point behind second-placed Pirates, but Sundowns have two games in hand.

While the leaders, are 10 points above Sundowns with the former having played one extra match and Pitso Mosimane's side will be determined to win their game in hand in order to close the gap at the top.

This then begs the question - are the games in hand negatively impacting Sundowns' title chance?



The defending champions are quite familiar with their current situation in the title race having beaten Pirates and to the league title in recent years.

It is true that games in hand do not mean points, but Masandawana often flourish when they are playing catch up in the second round applying the final push for the coveted trophy.

Sundowns have come from behind to clinch the last two titles ahead of Pirates in the final days of the season thanks to their ability to hit form at the right time.

They tend to be more consistent towards the end of the campaign, while fellow title contenders often run out of steam in the last few months of the season.

Key players such as Motjeka Madisha, Andile Jali and Sibusiso Vilakazi are hitting form and the return of goal scoring defender Ricardo Nascimento and experienced attacker Anthony Laffor has boosted the team.

Sundowns are likely to fall further behind in terms of matches played as they are set to take on Egyptian giants in the quarter-finals on February 28 and March 6.

Mosimane and his technical team will view Sundowns' games in hand as an advantage in the PSL title because winning them would keep their hopes of retaining the trophy alive.

