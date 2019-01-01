Overpriced PSL players need to move to Europe - Mphela

The 34-year-old feels more South African players should leave the country for European clubs as it will help them in international football

Former marksman Katlego Mphela feels players are unreasonably overpriced by local clubs.

The retired striker also believes this is one of the reasons why the country is not exporting a lot of players to Europe.

“Our players are too overpriced. It limits opportunities for them. Let’s say a decent club like come to and they want George Maluleka, for example, and you say you want R20 million. They won’t give you R20 million,” Mphela told Far Post.

“You think you have the best player here because of the fame but in Europe he is not known. They will tell you ‘we are giving you clauses and you will get the money as and when the player progresses."

The former RC player explained that overseas clubs end up getting cheap players in as PSL clubs put hefty price tags on their players.

"Most local clubs won’t take that deal. Then the club will go to Ghana and get a player but not the same quality as George. They train and improve him. Then the player progresses and becomes big,” he said.

“Football-wise, we are not yet there. Maybe what’s blinding us is the fact that the PSL is one of the most organized leagues in Africa. The truth is in order to improve our players, they need to go overseas.

"The difference between local and international football is the experience. Most countries we played against with Bafana, our opponents will say ‘you guys have too much skill. Where do you play?" the former Bafana Bafana striker said.

"They beat us on small things – basics and tactical discipline. Most of our opponents were surprised that we still play in the PSL."

Mphela, who had a stint with French side Strasbourg as a youngster before returning home, reflected on his own career having been denied a chance to return overseas.

The former striker once refused to train with the Tshwane giants as he attempted to force a move back to Europe.

“I had a pile of offers from all over. How do you decline an offer from with no trials? Earlier in 2010, there was a president who flew in from . He went to Sundowns offices," he added.

“We (with my agent Glyn Binkin) met him in Midrand and he was like ‘those guys are difficult’. I went to trials at (Glasgow) while unfit and I was lost.

“Remember I was trying to compensate for the situation where I stayed away from training. You decline offers and send me on trial after injury. I still think people were trying to show me gore bosso ke mang (who is the boss?),” he concluded.